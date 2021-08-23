Afghanistan evacuations continue

The U.S. and its allies are using military transports and other planes to airlift their citizens and Afghans fleeing the Taliban rule.
France, Britain, the Netherlands, Poland and Turkey are among the countries participating in the evacuations.
The British government is urging the United States to extend its evacuation effort in Kabul beyond the end-of-the-month deadline.
President Biden has said U.S. troops might stay longer.
Turkish soldiers have been assisting the humanitarian aid efforts at Kabul airport.
Many families are camped out there in the hope of catching flights out of the country.
Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have fled to the airport since Taliban fighters entered Kabul on August 15th.
Sunday, Taliban fighters beat back crowds outside the airport trying to enforce some kind of order.