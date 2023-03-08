AG Garland calls out Louisville Metro Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) – The Department of Justice has issued a scathing report on the Louisville Metro Police Department after a nearly two-year review.

The investigation was launched following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician.

The review found Louisville police used excessive force and officers used unreasonable tactics, including neck restraints, police dogs, and Tasers.

The report also found the police department executed search warrants without knocking and announcing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the report: “There is reasonable cause to believe that Louisville Metro Police for years engaged in a pattern of aggressive style of policing that violates the First and Fourth amendments of the Constitution.”

The report says Breonna Taylor was just a symptom of problems that went on at the police department for years.

Taylor’s mother responded to the Justice Department’s findings by saying, “Breonna’s death is not in vain.”

Garland announced a so-called pattern or practices review of the Louisville department in 2021, one year after Taylor’s death.