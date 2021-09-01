Air quality advisory in effect for Jackson, Klamath, Lake Co.

SOUTHERN Ore. —The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Jackson, Klamath, and Lake counties. This coming from wildfire smoke in Douglas County and northern California.
Tuesday afternoon in Medford, the air quality was 217, which puts us in the very unhealthy range. People most at risk include children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and pregnant women.
Our Morning Meteorologist Bobby Johnston, says the smoke could stick around for a while.
“We’re not seeing any cold fronts major cold fronts to push this smoke out so it’s just kind of settling in and get ready because it’s gonna stay here for a little bit longer,” said Johnston.
The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect until further notice. If possible stay inside and keep your windows and doors closed.
