Alba exchange students meet local kids, raft the Rogue

Posted by Emily Storm September 12, 2024

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.- Students from Medford’s Italian sister city met more of the students and sights of the Rogue Valley on Thursday.

The Alba students started the day off at Wilson Elementary School, where they met kids and heard from Principal Mac McConaghy. He says he’s grateful for the students from Alba coming because of the potential to inspire the kids to go on their own exchange program.

After visiting the school, students made their way to Shady Cove for a raft trip down the Rogue River, most of which had never rafted before.

I feel so excited about it and I’m expecting to have a great time,” said senior, Emma Leprotti.

Senior, Ettore Santero added, “it’s my first time rafting and I expect a lot of fun with my friends and with everybody.”

Before the students from Alba fly out of Medford on Sunday, they are going to have their own prom Thursday night. Then on Friday they are headed to a high school football game before spending the weekend in San Francisco.

Emily Storm
