American hero living in Grants Pass laid to rest

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An American hero who fought in both World War II and the Korean War was laid to rest Saturday.
Major Drury Wood, born in Georgia in 1923, lived in Grants Pass and was thought highly of in the aviation industry. He enlisted in the Navy Flight Program in 1942.
During WWII, the Second Lieutenant flew air strikes against Okinawa and mainland Japan. In 1950, he headed for Korea and survived the sub-zero climate of the Chosin Reservoir.
“He did test piloting for Northrup and Douglas Aircraft developing the next generation of warplanes and then the DO-31 in Germany,” Russ Haul, Stepson to Major Wood said. “He was an adventurous man and loved life. He loved airplanes.”
After a few more moves and becoming mayor of a small town in Washington, he settled down in Grants Pass with his family.
Major Wood was 95. Wood has a space on the Wall of Honor at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
