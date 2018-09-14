American Red Cross seeking volunteers

MEDFORD, Ore— American Red Cross is currently holding seven training sessions for volunteers across the northwest this week.
With hurricane season not over until late November, the organization says volunteers are needed everywhere.
Fifteen people showed up at the Medford Red Cross office Friday morning to learn more.
The Red Cross provided an overview of what they do and why volunteers are so important to their efforts.
They’ve seen an increase in volunteers over the past few months but they still need one thousand more in the region.
“If you want to volunteer with us and you can’t go somewhere, please come volunteer with us anyway because when we do send people away, we need someone to pick up the slack,” said Denise Juarez, Senior Volunteer Engagement Specialist with Red Cross.
Right now, 41 people from the Cascade region, which includes Oregon and Washington, are volunteering in disaster areas across the nation.
Volunteers are asked to stay for a minimum of two weeks when deployed.
Training takes an average of one to three days.
If you’d like to help the Red Cross relief effort, click redcross.org
