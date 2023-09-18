Anvil Fire in Curry County still 0% contained

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Curry County has been quickly growing over the last few days.

The Anvil Fire started on August 25 about eight miles east of Port Orford.

On Wednesday, September 13, winds shifted and gusts reached up to 25 miles per hour, the US Forest Service said. This created heavy smoke that was visible over the area and increased fire activity, pushing the fire to 1,433 acres in size. By Monday, September 18, the fire covered 9,023 acres.

A Level 3 “Go” evacuation notice was issued for people along Elk River Road from milepost four to Butler Bar Campground.

A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation is in effect from Edson Creek Campground to Sixes River Campground about 16 miles east of Highway 101 on Sixes River Road.

The Anvil Fire is 0% contained.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit https://bit.ly/CurryCoEM.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.