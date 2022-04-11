April snow in Portland leads to school delays and closures, power outages and downed trees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Most if not all of the Portland metro area and southwest Washington woke to at least a dusting to an inch of snow on the ground Monday morning with ground temperatures hovering between 32 and 35 degrees.

Monday’s snowfall marks the first time measurable snow has fallen in the month of April since they started keeping snow records at Portland International Airport (PDX) in October 1940, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

School districts across the area, including large districts like Portland, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin and Vancouver, have announced closures and delays Monday due to the snow. See a complete list of closings and delays.

Thousands of Portland General Electric (PGA) and Pacific Power customers are without power in Portland and surrounding areas. See the PGE outages map and the Pacific Power outages map.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Monday.

“Temperatures will show slow warming from mid-morning into the noon hour,” Hill said. “This afternoon will see scattered rain showers with hail, and valley highs warming into the 40s.”

The Cascades are under a winter storm warning with more than a foot of snow expected for the 24-hour period. And the coast range is seeing winter storm conditions this morning as well with heavy snowfall near and above 1,000 feet, Hill said.

Hill said scattered precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday could bring early morning flurries with valley lows in the 30s.