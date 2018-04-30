Arizona wildfire forces evacuations

CLINTS WELL, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC News) – A rapidly growing wildfire has forced hundreds of Arizona residents to flee their homes.
Several small communities in the Clints Well area have been evacuated as a result of the “Tinder” fire.
The fire grew to roughly 8,000 acres Sunday.
About 1,000 homes are threatened by the flames.
Evacuee Jerry Erwin only had a few minutes to return to his home and grab what he could.
“We barely made it in. One of the rangers went in with me, thank God,” Erwin said. “The smoke was just totally unbearable. We built it for our retirement, but we’ll get to…at least we got out.”
So far several structures have been destroyed by the fire.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2HFlD7i