Art in Bloom prepares for busy weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 19th annual ‘Art in Bloom’ festival is taking place this weekend in Downtown Medford.

The festival lasts two days and will feature two stages with live entertainment, more than 90 artisans, a kid zone area for planting, a BMX bike demonstration, and a live animal reptile petting area.

“There is something for everybody here,” Cindy Bedingfield, organizer said.  “Come down here and bring your mom to have a great mothers day weekend where everybody can have a great time.”

Artwork will be displayed along Main and Bartlett Streets. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

