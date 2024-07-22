Artists wanted for utility box project in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is looking to get more colorful.

Currently, the city is looking for artists to decorate utility boxes like these:

The project is in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Art proposals should be whimsical, fun, family-friendly, and highlight local nature. Artists will get a $350 stipend.

For more information or to submit your ideas for the project, visit the City of Grants Pass website.

All applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 12, 2024.

