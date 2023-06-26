Asante names new president and CEO

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante — a major Southern Oregon-based healthcare provider — has a new leader.

After a nationwide search, the Asante Board of Directors appointed Tom Gessel as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors I am pleased to welcome Tom to the Asante team as the new president and chief executive officer,” said Peter Angstadt, Asante board chair. “His impressive and extensive health care experience and his open, personable and enthusiastic leadership style made him our top choice.”

According to Asante, Gessel has 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has most recently served as the group president of a hospital system operating in Colorado and Kansas.

“Asante’s long-standing service to the communities of Southern Oregon, and national recognition and awards for the highest quality of care, are what drew me into discussions about this opportunity,” Gessel said. “I am motivated and inspired to be a part of a team of passionate caregivers dedicated to serving others.”

Gessel will begin his new role on September 18.

Asante said Gessel will take over from Scott Kelly, who retired in February, and Roy Vinyard who has been in an interim role since October of last year.

