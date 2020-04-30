Ashland chamber and committee look for path to revive economy

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland business owners and the chamber of commerce are developing a strategy to revive the local economy. The idea, a summer series, focused on ashland’s music, food and arts.
Governor Kate Brown has indicated the reopening of the economy could come on a regional basis. The Ashland Chamber says various sub-committees are working to develop events and activities for when that time comes.
But they want everything to still be done with safety in mind.
“Events and promotions that will occur inside businesses, possibly outside as well – all within whatever restrictions are allowed,” said Sandra Slattery, executive director of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber says state discussions about reopening are looking to late May. However, that decision will come with assistance from the Oregon Health Authority. The governor has already listed several conditions before reopening the economy, one of them is the state shows a consistent decline in cases.
