Ashland Food Co-op offers job to Hometown Buffet employees

ASHLAND, Ore. — Earlier this week we shared with you that the Hometown Buffet abruptly closed, leaving employees in the lurch. Now another business is stepping forward with a job opportunity.
The Ashland Food Co-op is offering those who lost their job from hometown buffet a position in their business. They say the people would still need to apply and go through the interview process.
“The Ashland Food Co-op wants to help, get your applications they have jobs and we want to help support people who we know are in need right now,” Ashland Food Co-Op Marketing & Education Director, Tracy Kaiser said.
The Co-op says they have a real need for a skilled baker and a deli person, and encourages any of the previous employees to apply for those positions.
