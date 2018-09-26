Ashland house fire rekindles overnight

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Fordyce Street.
Tuesday’s structure fire caused more than $200,000 in damage. Overnight, the fire started up again at the same address.
“Fire did start behind the house and it did burn the back corner yesterday and also got up into the attic and then last night it burned more extensively in the second story,” said Chris Chambers, Forest Division Chief of Ashland Fire & Rescue.
While a rekindle is not normal, Ashland Fire & Rescue say it does happen on occasion.
“Crews responded quickly. Got the fire under control again and did not damage any adjacent structures.”
Firefighters told NBC5 News that regular procedures and check ups were done but lower humidity and dryer weather could have played a factor in the fire starting back up.
“Rekindling does happen on fires– its not very common. We do our best to try to get all of the heat extinguished in the fire,” Chamber said. “Sometimes heat can just hang out and avoid space in between walls or installation where the camera’s don’t catch it and can’t see it or feel it.”
Ashland Fire & Rescue says this is the second exterior fire to be called in this week.
Fire officials want to remind everyone to take certain precautions around their home to help prevent future fires.
“Anything like cigarette butts, extensions cords outside of the house–those kinds of things especially in dryer weather can cause a small fire then can quickly move to the building.”
Crews will be monitoring the home to ensure the fire stays out.
The couple affected is getting help from American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
