Ashland Housing Commission meets to find solution to housing crisis

Ashland, Ore. – The Ashland Human Service and Housing Commission met with the public tonight to get their opinions on how to better attack the housing crisis in Southern Oregon.
It’s similar to a meeting that happened in Klamath Falls. In fact, they’re taking place all across Oregon in cities over ten thousand.
All with the same goal: to put an end to the housing shortage. The commission says that in Ashland, the rent burden is especially high. One in three community members is struggling with their rent each month. The goal of tonight’s meeting was to discuss different ways to solve the problem.
“We’re not prejudging what’s coming out but we’re open to hearing what solutions are there and some of them are working in other cities,” commission member, Rich Rhode said.
The commission says the next step is to figure out which ideas they could actually begin work on and present them to the City Council.
