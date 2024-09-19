Ashland Independent Film Festival announces over 60 films in 2024 lineup

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) and its more than 60 films are gearing up for opening day on October 3.

The festival will span multiple venues across town with different ways for movie lovers to interact.

Many of the films will offer Q&A‘s with directors and actors, a live improvised musical performance during the film “Trip Ticks”, and an art exhibition.

AIFF’s overarching themes are activism, the arts, and the environment. The exclusive theme this year is ‘Oregon Animation’ to pay homage to the Oregon roots of many famous animators.

“Oregon’s single greatest contribution to the art of cinema is in the art of animation, some of the world’s greatest animators have come from Oregon,” said AIFF Director of Programming, Richard Herskowitz. “Ranging from Matt Groaning of the Simpsons and Brad Bird of Pixar.”

This year’s festival runs from October 3 through October 6.

Visit the Ashland Independent Film Festival’s website for the full film schedule and to get tickets.

