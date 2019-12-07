Home
Ashland Independent Film Festival gets new home

ASHLAND, Ore. – You can now tour the new home of the Ashland Independent Film Festival.

The goal of this new home is to take the festival from a five-day event to a 365-day staple. The company says with the new space, they’re hoping to become a bigger part of the Ashland Arts community.

“We’re going to have everything we need right here in this central location to be able to serve the community,” AIFF Managing Director, Erica Thompson said. “There’s just so much possibility with having an open space like this right on the main street.”

Their new space is located at 389 E Main Street in Ashland.

