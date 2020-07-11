Ashland Independent Film Festival receives grant money from the CARES Act and NEA

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Independent Film Festival has been approved for $50,000 in grant money from the federal CARES act funding through the National Endowment for the Arts.
AIFF said in a press release Friday, the National Endowment for the Arts had a total of $44.5 million to give to arts organizations nationally. The festival said the grant will replace funds lost in ticket sales, membership, and other revenues typically earned at AIFF’s April festival.
This year instead of an in-person film festival, AIFF held a three-week-long virtual festival. The festival was one of ten Oregon arts organizations to receive the funds.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.