Ashland Independent Film Festival to announce 2024 lineup

Posted by Emily Storm September 17, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) is about to roll out its program for 2024.

Organizers of the festival will be announcing the full lineup Wednesday night in the SOU Music Recital Hall at 7 p.m..

This year, the festival’s theme is activism.

AIFF is already previewing a variety of films, from a historical fantasy to a documentary about indigenous activists.

Additionally, the festival has already announced visits from actors attending their films’ screenings and an Emmy-winning producer.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Emily Storm
View More Posts
Emily Storm is the Co-Anchor for NBC5 News at Sunrise. Born and raised in Minnesota, Emily studied at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities' Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication, graduating in May of 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Emily was a Beat Reporter at RadioK's The Real College Podcast, interned at WCCO-TV and KSTP 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in Minneapolis and was the President of the University of Minnesota's Quadball team (formerly known as Quidditch). Emily loves breakfast food, roller blading, writing poetry, board games and hanging out with friends. Emily continues to cheer for her major league Quadball teammates on the Minneapolis Monarchs.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content