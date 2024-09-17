Ashland Independent Film Festival to announce 2024 lineup

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) is about to roll out its program for 2024.

Organizers of the festival will be announcing the full lineup Wednesday night in the SOU Music Recital Hall at 7 p.m..

This year, the festival’s theme is activism.

AIFF is already previewing a variety of films, from a historical fantasy to a documentary about indigenous activists.

Additionally, the festival has already announced visits from actors attending their films’ screenings and an Emmy-winning producer.

