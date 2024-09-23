Ashland named America’s Coziest College Town

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University has just been named America’s Coziest College Town. That’s according to TheTravel.com.

The travel page says Ashland’s got the fun city vibes of Portland, but the academic aura of the East Coast all packed into a small-town feel.

Among the highlights were vineyards, galleries, farm-to-table restaurants, laid-back breweries, and coffee shops, plus the nature and the theater scene.

It’s hard to find a cozier place than Ashland during the fall.

