Ashland organizations hold senior community event and BBQ

ASHLAND, Ore. — A senior community is chowing down on some BBQ today as they socialize with several Ashland agencies today.
Members from the Ashland Senior Center and surrounding neighborhood of Hunter Park came to take part. The event is a way to connect community members and have a chance to enjoy a fun weekend with others. It’s a partnership between Asante, Ashland Police and Ashland Parks and Rec.
“Just enjoying the opportunity for everybody to connect informally. So often big organizations we connect informal ways but this is just a chance for people to hang out together and that’s been really fun,” Ashland Parks and Rec, Isleen Glatt said.
The three organizations say this first event went very well. They hope to continue having these community outings in the future.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.