Ashland Parks and Recreation opens playgrounds in Phase II

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Parks and Recreation are in the process of reopening its playgrounds.

In a press release Friday, Ashland parks and rec said it will reopen those areas, and resume practices for non-contact sports. Some Ashland parks and amenities have been open since mid-May including tennis and pickleball courts. Basketball courts and picnic areas remain closed in Phase II.

If you’re headed to the playground, Parks and Recreation ask you to follow public health guidelines, which include wearing a mask and keeping groups to ten people or less.

