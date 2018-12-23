Ashland ranked as one of the most relaxing cities for a vacation

Just 16 miles north of the California border lies small town Ashland. The city ranked number 11th on the list.
“We come up here and decompress before the holidays, and relax and eat and sleep and get massages,” said Heather Wylie and Chris Rodriguez, visiting from Redding, California.
Home to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Lithia Park, and year-round attractions, Ashland stands out.
“The unique aspect of life of a more relaxed atmosphere and people are enjoying themselves at different elements of things,” said Marco Traversa, owner of Granite Taphouse.
“Our number one thing is that we can just park once and walk all over, we never have to get in our car all weekend long,” said Wylie.
From wineries to restaurants, local shopping and more.
“We just enjoy hanging out eating good food and meeting sweet people,” said Wylie.
With a population of around 21,000- residents and visitors say they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
