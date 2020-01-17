Ashland schools still in session, crews working to keep roads safe

ASHLAND, Ore. — At higher elevation, Ashland residents woke up to more snow than most of the Rogue Valley. That caused major problems outside the city, on roads like Dead Indian Memorial road.
Snowfall continued well into the afternoon in Ashland. With snow on the roads, Ashland’s five plows hit the roads early to make sure they were clear for drivers. The streets supervisor said they section off the city into five areas. One person is dedicated to making sure the main streets are clear, and then they move toward residential areas. They say they’ll be out all day to make sure the streets are as safe as possible, but if you don’t need to go anywhere it’s safer to be off the roads.
“It’s weather dependent, what it seems like is it’s supposed to clear up a little bit, so if the temperature drops then everything on the ground turns to ice,” Ashland Streets Supervisor, Avram Biondo said. “If you don’t need to drive please don’t.”
Despite a couple of inches of snow, Ashland schools and Southern Oregon University did not close their doors. Both put out Facebook posts explaining their decisions this morning. Ashland street crews say they also put down cinder on the roads to help with traction, but ask for people to keep an eye out for changing weather conditions.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.