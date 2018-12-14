Ashland skate park closes bathrooms due to vandalism

The Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission has closed the community skate park’s bathrooms because of ongoing vandalism.
They say there have been a number of situations where the bathroom has been vandalized and repaired, just to get vandalized again.
“That is something that we take very seriously because all of these are assets of the community,” said Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Michael Black, “and we want to ensure that we take care of the assets as best we can, and we do need the public the public’s help in doing that sometimes.”
If skaters really got to go, there’s a restroom across the street at Ashland Creek Park.
Ashland Parks and Rec says if you see someone vandalizing a park restroom, call police.