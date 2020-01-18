Home
Ashland street crews work to clear roads, some residents iced in

Ashland street crews work to clear roads, some residents iced in

Local News Top Stories Weather News , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland street crews were out late last night, and up early again this morning making sure the roads are clear for drivers.

In the hills above Ashland, some residents were struggling to make it down. Larry graves said he woke up to find the hill he lives on iced over, and despite efforts to get down the hill, he decided it was safer to stay home today.

“They had plowed the street but there was no rock or salt, so we attempted to get our car down the hill but we were braking or sliding all the way,” Graves said.

Graves said his neighborhood saw over six inches of snow Thursday. Ashland street crews say they only clear the roads inside city limits. They say they haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary today, but are continuing to make sure the roads are safe for drivers.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »