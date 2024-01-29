Ashland student gets national recognition

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local Ashland resident is getting national recognition after winning a contest.

Oregon Charter Academy senior Hani Mhamdi was selected from more than 20,000 applicants worldwide as the recipient of the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship.

The scholarship connects high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 50 of the nation’s best colleges.

She earned a full ride scholarship to Wesleyan University.

