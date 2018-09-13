Ashland woman celebrates 104th birthday

ASHLAND, Ore. — Lucille Hutchins turned 104-years-old on Thursday. She graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1936.
Lucille has 4 children and 5 grandchildren.
She says she keeps herself busy by reading and talking with friends.
“I am still alive and I am still enjoying life and I can’t complain. I have always been healthy and active as a hiker and skier,” she said.
She was born in 1914 at the start of World War I.
Lucille tells us the best part of her birthday is spending time with family and friends.
