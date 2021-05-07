Home
Avelo Airlines to touchdown at MFR on Sunday

Avelo will offer everyday low fares coupled with a smooth and convenient travel experience, flying non-stop unserved routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and 11 destinations across the Western U.S.

MEDFORD, Ore. — The first flight from budget airline ‘Avelo’ is expected to land in the Rogue valley this Sunday, May 9.

Avelo Airlines is offering one-stop routes between Hollywood Burbank airport and 11 destinations along the West Coast, with recently announced East Coast destinations. The destinations include the Rogue Valley International Medford airport, Arizona, Montana, Utah and California.

To kick off its service, ‘Avelo’ is offering introductory one-way fares starting at just $19 on all its routes.

“For those people that want to take a long weekend or just a couple of days to visit the area, this is perfect,” said airport director Jerry Brienza. He said the Medford airport plans to heavily market the Rogue Valley to Los Angeles and Burbank to try and bring traffic to the Rogue Valley. New destinations for locals to travel to, could bring economic opportunity to businesses locally.

