Back to school for Medford School District

MEDFORD, Ore.- It’s back to school for kids at Medford elementary schools and families can expect to see a few new things around the district.

Safety vestibules are now in the majority of elementary schools to better control access in and out of school. Also, the teachers of the district have written an English language arts curriculum that is in its second year.

And MSD elementary schools are implementing a social-emotional learning program that is district-wide this year called “character-strong.” It teaches lessons to celebrate a different character trait for success each month such as “respect” or “kindness.”

The district also says it’s working with students and families with choosing a school that’s the right fit.

Students can choose to go to Innovation Academy at the high school level, Medford Online Academy at upper elementary, middle and high school level, Ruch Outdoor Community School kindergarten through eighth grade and they’ve just rolled out Jacksonville Elementary as a school of fine arts at the elementary level.

Superintendent of Medford School District, Bret Champion, says, “At our core, that’s really what we’re about–is taking care of kids. That’s at the heart of everything we do. We talk about– in the Medford School District– we need to know every student by name, strength and need and do something about it, and that is the most important thing we do.”

MSD’s first days are being staggered by grade for a smooth transition.

Today is grades one through five, sixth and ninth. Tomorrow is the first day for grades seven, eight and ten through twelve.

School staff and Medford Police are reminding everyone to drive slowly in school zones.

