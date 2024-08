SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The cause of a Siskiyou County residential barn fire is under investigation.

According to the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, the fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. last Wednesday.

Crews were able to stop the spread to nearby vegetation at about an acre and a half.

No evacuations were issued, and again, the cause is still under investigation.

