Beloved Doctor, Don Robertson has passed away

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dr. Don Robertson, a bright light in the Rogue Valley’s medical community and a regular on NBC5’s ‘Doc’s on Call’ segment, passed away on Wednesday.

Dr. Don, as many called him, grew up and received most of his schooling in the Northeast before working as a surgeon and ER physician for the US Army. He came to the Rogue Valley in 1978 and served the Upper Rogue community as a family medicine doctor for 45 years.

Dr. Robertson retired last month from his White City medical practice. When he retired, we interviewed some of his friends and colleagues about his career and his impact on our community. Here is a small portion of what they shared with us.

“He’s one of those people that is totally devoted to his patients, to learning more about medicine. He’s on top of everything. He’s a great doc. He is, when you think family doctor, it’s him,” shared Dr. Robin Miller.

Dr. Brian Gross also spoke about his friend and colleague saying, “He’s just an immensely warm and caring person. I just, relish the times when he’d call, and we’d chat. He’s been a rock. I mean, he’s been here for, I don’t know, close to 50 years in White City, serving the patients who live out there.”

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Robertson’s husband, family, and friends. He will be greatly missed.

