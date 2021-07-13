Home
Bootleg fire destroys multiple homes in Klamath county, now the biggest fire in the nation

KLAMATH COUNTY — The fast moving Bootleg fire has claimed at least 50 homes in Klamath county as crews race to control the flames.

The Office of State Fire Marshal says seven residential homes, and 43 outbuildings were lost in the fire. About 1900 homes are threatened as evacuations remain in place.

The Bootleg fire, now the biggest in the nation, is estimated at 153,535 acres and is 0% contained.

The size of the fire is forcing firefighters to split into two different fire management zones.

On Saturday the fire crossed into the northern section of Lake County. On Monday, firefighters in Paisley worked to contain two fires separated hours apart.

The Paisley Volunteer Fire Department shared on Facebook that the “Log” fire is burning about 30 acres on United States Forest Service lands. It started Monday afternoon and is located on the 28 road at the junction of the 3219.

The Shaw Fire was held to less than an acre on highway 31 at MP47 in Silver Lake.

“We cannot stress enough how dry it is right now and how easily a fire will start. Please please be careful.” The department shared on Facebook.

