Boulder Flat fire continues to burn in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Boulder Flat fire continues to burn near the Slide Creek and Soda Springs area.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Level 2 ‘Be Set’ evacuation notices have been issued for all homes in the Slide Creek Area, downstream to the Soda Springs area. Pacific Power has released water from the Soda Springs dam in response to the fire.

An interactive wildfire information map is available through the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.

