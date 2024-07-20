Boulder Flat fire continues to burn in Douglas County

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 20, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Boulder Flat fire continues to burn near the Slide Creek and Soda Springs area.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Level 2 ‘Be Set’ evacuation notices have been issued for all homes in the Slide Creek Area, downstream to the Soda Springs area. Pacific Power has released water from the Soda Springs dam in response to the fire.

An interactive wildfire information map is available through the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content