BREAKING: 150 acre fire burning near Butte Falls near Medco Pond

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is reporting a fire burning about ten miles northeast of Butte Falls. Right now it’s about 150 acres and it’s burning near Medco Pond.
Brian Ballou with the Oregon Department of Forestry says it started just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon and started to spread around 5:30 P.M. due to some winds in the area.
ODF has about 30 firefighters battling the flames along with a helicopter, one bulldozer, and seven fire engines.
Ballou says the fire hasn’t gotten any worse since the jump around 5:30 Saturday evening. He says ODF is hopeful to get a fire line around it, and there’s still no cause as of tonight.
