Home
Breeze Botanicals begins new marijuana delivery service

Breeze Botanicals begins new marijuana delivery service

Economy Local News Top Stories ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — You can get a marijuana order delivered to your front door in Ashland.

Breeze Botanicals is now offering online ordering as well as deliveries to people who are social distancing at home. Breeze Botanicals was just approved Thursday to add delivery services to its menu. The dispensary says it wanted to give their customers another, safer option.

“We just thought it was really important to make sure people had access to cannabis and safe access. Butt so many people need access to medicinal herbs. Especially cannabis,” Brie Malarkey said.

There are at least two other delivery services in southern Oregon, one in Medford and another in Grants Pass.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »