Britt Music & Arts Festival postpones season until 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Britt Music and Arts Festival’s 2020 season has been postponed until 2021.
In a press conference Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced the cancellation of all large gatherings including concerts or large sporting events through September 2020. Due to this mandate, Britt said it made the decision to postpone the season until 2021. Britt said since February, it has been working with artists and management to determine how to proceed including rebooking performers for next year. Britt announced in a press release Thursday that many of the artists in the current lineup, including acts not announced yet, will join the 2021 season.
The Britt Festival said it will be processing refunds or credits for 2020 tickets from now through June 30, 2020, at 11:59 PM PT. According to Britt, all tickets purchased for canceled concerts will be credited to Britt accounts after June 30th if a donation or refund has not been requested. You can use the credit for future ticket purchases at the Britt and the credits will not expire.
If you need to contact the box office you can reach it at [email protected] or call (541) 773-6077.
