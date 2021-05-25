Trucking company building in Central Point destroyed in fire

Home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore — An early morning fire destroyed a building at a local trucking company Monday. 

Fire District 3 confirmed with NBC5 that a two-story building at RB Browns Trucking Inc was fully involved when multiple units arrived around 6 a.m. The company is located on the five thousand block of Crater Lake Avenue.

The District says it had to adjust its attack method due to the intensity of the flames and the lack of resources.

“There’s limited water supply in the area, so it took substantial resources, to get the fire under control,” Acting Battalion Chief Scott Downing told NBC5. “About a half hour into the incident we had it well managed.”

The cause remains under investigation as crews work to clean debris and assess damages. 

RB Browns Trucking declined our request for comment on the situation.

 

