Calls to boycott In-N-Out surface after Republican donation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Some die-hard In-N-Out Burger fans were soured on the brand after the fast-food chain donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.
According to a state filing, In-N-Out made the donation on Monday. Since then, it’s spurred the creation of the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.
While the donation has spurred an apparent outrage online, this isn’t the first company has donated to the GOP. Similar donations were made by the family-owned chain in 2016 and 2017, according to an LA Magazine article. However, the same article points out the company made donations to Democrat-founded political action committees.
Even so, the California Democratic Party chairman says it’s time to boycott In-N-Out after the latest filing was reported. Eric Bauman tweeted, “Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!”