Camp Fire animals up for adoption in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Animals who were surrendered or unclaimed from the devastating Camp Fire in Paradise were up for adoption in Medford on Saturday.
Medford Petsmart and Rescue Ranch Yreka held a special adoption event. They’re hoping six dogs, 24 cats, and other small animals will find a new home. As of Saturday afternoon, three cats were adopted and two of the dog’s adoptions fees were paid for by sponsors.
The organization said some of the animals have been at shelters before the Camp Fire. Rescue Ranch said there’s not a lot of foot traffic in the shelters in Paradise as the town is busy rebuilding.
“They’ve been kind of shuffled around from shelter to shelter and foster to foster since then so we would really like to get them great homes,” said Laura Finley, Board Member of Rescue Ranch Yreka. “The Rogue Valley is just an awesome place for rescuing pets.”
It’s not too late to adopt organizers said. The cats will be available at the Petsmart in Medford for the next two weeks.
The dogs that are not adopted on Saturday will be transferred back to Paradise on Sunday. However, you can view pictures of the dogs online by visiting rrdog.org. You can also call (530) 842-0829 for more information.
Friends United in Rescue who brought up the cats said they’re in need of kitten food, blankets, and money for medical expenses. Items can be dropped off at the Medford Petsmart. For more information on their organization and where to donate, visit friendsofcampfirecats.com
