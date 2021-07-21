Campfires will be banned in state-managed forestland east of I-5

SALEM, Ore. – Due to increasing fire danger, campfires will be banned in Oregon state parks and state-managed forestlands east of Interstate 5 effective Thursday, July 22.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the decision was made to minimize the risk of catastrophic wildfires during a period of hot, dry weather with limited firefighting resources available.
The ban includes campfires in designated fire rings, charcoal fires, cooking fires, warming fires, charcoal briquettes, pellet grills, candles, tiki torches, and other devices that emit flames and embers. Portable cooking stoves or propane lanterns.
“We are seeing record-low humidity in much of the state, and as forest fuels dry out there is tremendous potential for fire to establish and spread quickly,” Oregon State Forester Nancy Hirsch said. “With months of fire season left, this measure will help us prevent one of the most common types of human-caused fires, which reduces the risk to our communities and natural resources.”
Everyone is encouraged to check fire danger levels and restrictions in a given area before visiting.