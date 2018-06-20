Canada legalizes recreational marijuana

(KRON/CNN) – Canada is moving to become the second nation to legalize recreational marijuana.
The Canadian Senate overwhelmingly approved what’s known as Bill C-45—or the “Cannabis Act”—on Tuesday. It will allow adults to possess and grow a limited amount of marijuana.
But weed will be off-limits to anyone under 18, and users can buy it only from approved retailers.
Legal marijuana is expected to spark a billion-dollar industry just like it did after nine U.S. states and Washington D.C. passed similar rules.
The bill will go into effect in October.