Car jacking suspect arrested for multiple vehicle thefts and assault

Grants Pass, Ore.— On Sunday, June 12, 2022 around 7:30 p.m. officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to the area of Annabelle Lane and Redwood Avenue, after a woman called and said her vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.

Officers say they had been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates.

They responded quickly to the residence and located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned, and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle.

The suspect fled the area in a Ford Escape and was last seen heading toward Redwood Avenue on Annabelle Lane.

While officers were being provided information on the suspect and the stolen vehicle, it was located traveling in the area of Allen Creek Road and Redwood Avenue.

A chase ensued, but police ended it because of reckless driving from the suspect.

Police say they began setting up a perimeter to locate the vehicle.

Additional reports were received about the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, possibly heading toward Williams Highway.

Shortly after officers were attempting to locate the suspect off of Williams Highway, a caller reported that another vehicle was stolen in the area of Skycrest Lane and the suspect had discharged a round from a firearm while stealing the vehicle.

Officers located the stolen Ford Escape abandoned and another vehicle, a PT Cruiser, had been stolen.

Prior to officers arriving on the scene, there was yet another report of a vehicle being stolen in the area of Skyway.

They say it was later determined the shots were fired while the second vehicle was being stolen by the suspect.

With the report of shots being fired and multiple vehicles being car jacked, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Oregon State Police responded to assist with the investigation.

As officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect had crashed the stolen PT Cruiser and then forcibly stole a GMC Canyon truck.

A short time later, there was a report of a vehicle that crashed near the Valley of the Rogue State Park on Interstate 5.

Deputies and Troopers from Jackson County responded and learned the suspect who had crashed the GMC had taken yet another vehicle, a yellow Dodge Ram, by force.

The truck was located by officers responding and a pursuit followed.

Police say the suspect attempted to elude the officers and eventually stopped at a residence and was taken into custody by the Oregon State Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Idaho resident, Jeremy R. Anderson, 42, was turned over to detectives with the Grants Pass Police Department and was later lodged in the Josephine County jail.

The investigation is ongoing and due to the multiple crime scene and victims, no further information is available at this time.

One person was transported for minor injuries as a result of one of the vehicle thefts.

According to a press release, all vehicles have been recovered and the original vehicle with the stolen plates has been impounded for further investigation.

Anderson is charged on the above crimes and further charges will likely follow.

It is expected that the suspect will face crimes in Jackson and Josephine Counties due to the location of the incidents.

CHARGES:

Idaho State Penitentiary Warrant for a parole violation. Additional warrant for aggravated assault.

Robbery in the first degree

Burglary in the first degree

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (x3)

Unauthorized use of a weapon-Firearm