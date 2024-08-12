Car kills pedestrian in Central Point on Wilson Road

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Saturday night in Central Point. Jackson County’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team is investigating.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. involving a black 1998 Honda Civic traveling eastbound in the 400 block of Wilson Road.

35-year-old Omar Ibarra was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports say a woman was driving the vehicle when Ibarra was struck while crossing the street.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, and the case is under further investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.