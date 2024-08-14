Catholic relic travels from Italy to Medford next week

Posted by Emily Storm August 14, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford will connect with a piece of religious history next week when a Catholic relic arrives.

The bone from the arm of apostle St. Jude Thaddeus has left Italy for a pilgrimage across the U.S. and will be at Sacred Heart Church in Medford this coming Tuesday.

The public will be able to touch and observe the reliquary holding the relic at its exhibition starting at at 2 p.m. Tuesday.  A special mass will follow at 7:00 p.m.

The apostle’s visit is an effort by the Catholic Church to give comfort and hope to all who need it, thousands are expected to attend.

Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Ken Sampson said, “St. Jude, in our tradition, is a friend of the hopeless and of the downtrodden. With a lot of people struggling with mental health problems and depression and with suicide on the rise and drug addiction, some ministers in North America went to Pope Francis, and asked could there be something we could do to bring back some hope.”

Sampson says he wants the whole community to come out, and you don’t have to be catholic to attend.

The church is warning visitors that vendors outside of the event are not affiliated with the tour.

Emily Storm
Emily Storm is the Co-Anchor for NBC5 News at Sunrise. Born and raised in Minnesota, Emily studied at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities' Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication, graduating in May of 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Emily was a Beat Reporter at RadioK's The Real College Podcast, interned at WCCO-TV and KSTP 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in Minneapolis and was the President of the University of Minnesota's Quadball team (formerly known as Quidditch). Emily loves breakfast food, roller blading, writing poetry, board games and hanging out with friends. Emily continues to cheer for her major league Quadball teammates on the Minneapolis Monarchs.
Anchor / Reporter
