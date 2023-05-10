Cave Junction man wanted by OSP & federal agencies

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police and federal law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a wanted Cave Junction man.

Police said 39-year-old William Thomas Gillespie is wanted on a felony federal warrant. He’s also wanted for questioning about the May 2022 homicide of Daniel Guess in Cave Junction and a January 2023 investigation regarding a felony assault, robbery, kidnapping and strangulation that also happened in Cave Junction.

Gillespie is described as 6’2” tall and about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the word “infidel” above his right eyebrow, a fishhook below his left eye, and a demon head or Japanese Oni-style tattoo on his throat with its horns extended around Gillespie’s neck.

OSP said Gillespie also has multiple piercings including a dermal stud below his right eye.

Investigators believe it’s possible Gillespie changed his appearance to evade law enforcement.

He’s considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached by the public.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Gillespie’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about Gillespie’s whereabouts is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-2068.

