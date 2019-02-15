Cedar Tree apartment fire investigation suspended

MEDFORD, Ore. – Months after an early morning fire burned a Medford apartment complex and days later claimed the life of a little girl, police are suspending its investigation.
The fire broke out at Cedar Tree Apartments in east Medford on November 2nd. Six families were displaced and four children and two adults were sent to the hospital. Two of the children rescued were actually trapped in the building during the fire. Crews did manage to get them out, but 5-year-old, Olivia Chapman, was sent to Portland for severe burn treatments. She died days later.
Police say the fire started in the apartment of Tonya Johnson, a woman who was hit by a car on Highway 99 the night before. Investigators say she can’t remember what happened in the accident or her apartment. Pending further additional information, MPD is suspending its investigation and Medford Fire-Rescue has deemed the cause of the fire to be undetermined.
