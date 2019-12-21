Home
Central Point home features holiday lights synchronized with music

Central Point home features holiday lights synchronized with music

Local News Top Stories Video , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —For many residents in southern Oregon, it’s not the holiday season until the Christmas lights go up on their trees and homes but for one Central Point man, the lights are only part of how he spreads holiday cheer.

The lights on the Miles family home on Ridgeway Avenue in Central Point are synchronized with music. You can turn your dial to 92.9 and watch the show through 13 different tunes.

Cars have been lining up to watch the show. The light display runs from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5:00- 9:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »