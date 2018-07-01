Central Point man dies in overnight crash

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say one man died in a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash overnight. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
On July 1, 2018, at 2:04 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a rollover crash in the 9500-block of Table Rock Road, just west of Modoc Road. Deputies arrived to find the driver of a white 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup had been ejected and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire District #3 medics.
Deputies say the vehicle was headed northwest on Table Rock Road. The vehicle went off the road in a curve, rolled, and came to rest in an orchard. Nobody else was in the vehicle.
Deputies identified the driver as a 54-year-old Central Point man. The driver’s next of kin were notified of his death; however, his name will be released at a later time to allow for additional family notification.
An investigator from the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene. Routine toxicology tests will be performed to determine whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Lab results are typically not available for several weeks.